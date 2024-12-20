Marco Rubio's Son Finds The End Zone In Florida's Gasparilla Bowl Blowout Over Tulane

With all of the excitement surrounding the expanded College Football Playoff, it's easy to forget that college football bowl season is underway, and there was a very cool moment in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, involving Florida Gators running back Anthony Rubio.

If you just thought to yourself, "Florida? Rubio? Why does that sound familiar?" It would be because Anthony is the son of Florida Senator and President-elect Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

According to the program's website, Rubio is a redshirt freshman who joined the team as a preferred walk-on, despite scholarship offers from the likes of Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant.

The Gators traveled down to Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl where they faced the Tulane Green Wave, and just absolutely annihilated them, 33-8.

So, it was all Gators and that meant that Rubio saw some playing time. He made the most of it too, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on 6 carries, totaling 32 yards.

Not bad at all, but even better one of those carries saw him punch one into the end zone and his teammates absolutely lost their minds when it happened.

Man, that's cool. It's got to feel good to score in a bowl game like that, but it's got to be even cooler to realize just how well-liked you are among your teammates when they get that fired up to see you score.

After the game, Rubio spoke with ESPN Gainesville's Jesse Simmons to talk about how he felt.

"That was insane," Rubio said, still holding on to what sure looked to be the touchdown ball (ball security; you love to see it). "Well, first I want to thank God… that was awesome, my guy; what a great experience."

Yes, it was awesome.

Well, congratulations to the Gators on the Gasparilla Bowl win, and congratulations to Anthony Rubio on that touchdown.