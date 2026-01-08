Marco Rubio Goes Viral With Hilarious Tweet About NFL Head Coach Opening

Don't expect to see Marco Rubio wearing a headset on the sideline of an NFL game in the near future.

The Secretary of State might be the busiest man in America. He’s busy trying to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, figure out peace in the Middle East, and confront the growing Chinese threat. He helped orchestrate the overthrow of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and has also indicated that Cuba could be next.

I'm honestly not sure the last time we had a Secretary of State so influential. Did I mention he's also the acting National Security Advisor?

Just an outrageous amount of work to be done.

Marco Rubio Hilariously Shoots Down Becoming Miami's Coach

The internet has become a target rich environment for memes of Rubio learning that he's taking on new jobs. You can't scroll through X on any given day without seeing them.

Below is one example.

Rubio is also a huge football fan and loves the Miami Dolphins. It was clear as soon as Mike McDaniel was fired Thursday that the jokes would be flying and writing themselves.

Rubio decided to lean into the fun by announcing that he *WILL NOT* be entertaining an offer to coach the Dolphins.

"I do not normally respond to online rumors but feel the need to do so at this moment I will not be a candidate for the currently vacant HC and GM positions with the Miami Dolphins. While you never know what the future may bring right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America. Thank you," the Secretary of State tweeted late Thursday morning.

A total and complete A+ tweet from Rubio. It's important for our leaders to actually have some fun and not be rigid all the time.

Vice President J.D. Vance regularly leans into internet culture and the meme wars. It's one of the best parts about his personality.

Clearly, Rubio has a bit of that streak in him as well, and why wouldn't he? The man just helped knock over one of the worst dictators in the world, and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Secretary of State must be absolutely buzzing high on life right now. Also, anyone who says these memes aren't hilarious is just lying.

Shout-out to Rubio for having some fun on this fine Thursday in America. Let me know what you think of his tweet at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.