Marco Rubio Begs Trump To Take Action On College Football's Biggest Issue: Women Getting Married

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has had it with people getting married during college football season.

I will never understand why anyone gets married during the fall. It's never made any sense to me, and it's beyond insulting to the guests.

That's why I've always prided myself on being the biggest voice in America for banning them. Pass a constitutional amendment if that's what it takes.

Something simply must be done. We can't let greedy people with zero regard for the interests of college football fans ruin the season.

Marco Rubio wants to see fall weddings end.

Sometimes a hero needs to step up and get something done. I'm honored to welcome Rubio to the fight. He urged President Donald Trump to take swift action against the bridezillas ruining fall.

"This thing about people getting married on Saturdays during college football season is a scourge, Mr. President. It's dividing families. I do not know if we can have an Executive Order on this. There's seven other months of the year people can get married. So, I just wanted to say that," Rubio told Trump during a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I 100% emphatically endorse this position from Rubio, and if he keeps it up, I might have to vote for him in 2028.

Banning fall weddings might result in the highest vote percentage in SEC and Big Ten countries in the history of elections in America.

You either stand for something or you'll fall for anything. Do the right thing and take a stand for college football, cold beers with the boys and not going to weddings from late-August through the national title game. People get divorced all the time. Championships and big wins are forever. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.