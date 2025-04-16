Marc-Andre Fleury Gets Win In Potential What Final Win In An Unreal Way

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is bringing his first-ballot Hall of Fame career to an end, and Tuesday night, he appeared in what couldl be the final game.

Better yet, he earned the win and clinched a playoff spot in a pretty unusual way,

The Wild hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in their regular-season finale, and needed a win to stave off a potential playoff push from the Calgary Flames and to stay ahead of the St. Louis Blues.

The Ducks, on the other hand, haven't had playoff hopes since sometime last fall, so the best they could do is play spoiler.

Late in the third period, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek scored to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to overtime, which had to be frustrating considering the Wild out-shot the Ducks in this one 40-29.

But as the team's geared up for the extra frame, Wild head coach John Hynes pulled starter Filip Gustavsson and sent out Fleury.

The Wild didn't make things easy for Fleury because just 18 seconds into the overtime period, Eriksson Ek was sent to the penalty box, leaving the Wild to kill off a 4-on-3.

They manage to survive, with Fleury dropping this stacked-pads beauty that was one of the five saves he made in OT.

With just 18 seconds left in OT, Matt Boldy called game, and the team mobbed Fleury at the other end of the ice.

After the game, the Ducks stuck around to shake hands with one of the best goalies in NHL history, who had just taken his 575th win, and then Fleury got a salute from his teammates and the fans.

What a night.

Fittingly, the Wild will now play one of Fleury's former teams — the Vegas Golden Knights — in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which get underway on Saturday.