Manny Pacquiao Is Returning To Boxing Which Doesn't Seem Like a Good Idea

After four years since retiring from boxing, Manny Pacquiao has decided that he wants back in and is set to square off for the WBC welterweight championship this July, according to ESPN, and many boxing fans are not pleased.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao hasn't fought professionally since 2021, when he lost in a unanimous decision against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight championship. However, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, Pacquiao has been itching to return to the ring and will now face Mario Barrios for the belt.

Folks, I know Pacquiao is Manny Pacquiao, but who thought THIS was a good idea?

PACQUIAO IS 46-YEARS-OLD AND HASN'T FOUGHT SINCE 2021

Barrios is 29-2-1, and is only 29-years-old. He's so good, in fact, that last year he was the co-main event for Canelo Álvarez vs Jaime Munguia. That doesn't just happen to anybody - especially in the boxing world, and yet Manny Pacquiao, who has spent the last few years focused on politics wants a shot. From 2016 to 2022, Pacquiao was a Senator in the Philippines and is currently in the midst of a close election to win his seat back. According to Brunch Boxing, Pacquiao won't formally announce his Barrios match until after the May 12th election, but the matchup is believed to be already signed and imminent.

It appears Manny Pacquiao is the latest athlete who, unfortunately, doesn't know when to hang it up. Whether it's Tom Brady coming back after retirement, to 58-year-old Mike Tyson facing Jake Paul last year, there is something that is inherent within the superstar athlete's mind that instinctively moves them to just want more and chasing the, "What if…?"

This is especially true when it comes to the combat sports world of MMA and boxing, as we've seen time and time again fighters that should have retired years prior putting their health at risk for one last fight.

"Manny made his career on aggressive, awkward punching - how the hell do you do that at 49 (or whatever age he is?)" one person asked on X.

"If this is true, it's sad. Barrios will batter him and get zero credit. Pointless," another fight fan wrote.

To his credit, Pacquiao has passed all the physical requirements by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and is legally fit to box once again.

FANS THINK BARRIOS WILL CRUSH PACQUIAO

The bigger question is - is an aging Pacquiao worth the price of buying his fight on pay-per-view these days, which typically costs anywhere from $50-$75?

I personally haven't heard too many in the fight world ask about Manny Pacquiao these days. But hey, that can all change literally in one second with one punch, which it looks like will be happening July 19th in Las Vegas.

