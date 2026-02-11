Manchester United Co-Owner Says UK Has Been 'Colonized' By Immigration

One of the most powerful people in the English Premier League has made a relatively forceful statement about the immigration situation in the United Kingdom.

Jim Ratcliffe, one of the co-owners of Manchester United, the historic soccer powerhouse, told Sky News in a recent interview that he has significant concerns about the future of his country. Ratcliffe specifically highlighted the rapid increase in the number of people in the United Kingdom that are on benefits and taking resources away from taxpayers. Particularly as a result of the massive influx in immigration that's happened in the UK over the last decade.

"You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he said to Sky News.

"I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money," Ratcliffe continued. "The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?"

"I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people," he added.

Manchester United Owner Says Quiet Part Out Loud

While Ratcliffe is wrong about the population figures in 2020 relative to 2026, he articulated a significant and growing problem that the UK is facing. Politicians there have steadfastly refused to put a stop to the never-ending number of people from other countries claiming asylum, a process that's been used throughout Europe with the result being mass migration. The UK population in 2000, which is likely what he meant, was around 58 million. It was 67 million in 2020, meaning that there's been another significant jump in just the past six years alone, likely as a result of immigration.

The large number of immigrants who have entered Europe are often given tremendous benefits, even without working, leading to a financial crisis in the UK and the continent. What's surprising is Ratcliffe's willingness to speak out about it.

He continued by criticizing UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer for his inaction, saying: "I don’t know whether it's just the apparatus that hasn't allowed Keir to do it or, or he's maybe too nice — I mean, Keir is a nice man. I like him, but it's a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don't think the economy is in a good state."

For a sports team owner to speak out this aggressively on the dangers of immigration, while specifically calling it "colonization," is sure to spark controversy in the ever-left wing world of sports journalism and journalism in general. What happens next is anyone's guess, but if there's little-to-no outcry over his remarks, it might be a sign that the tide, and conversation around these issues, is turning.