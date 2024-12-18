Man Pleads Guilty To Stalking UConn Star Paige Bueckers

An Oregon man has pleaded guilty after he was accused of stalking UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers back in August.

According to the Associated Press, 40-year-old Robert Cole Parmalee was walking along a highway near Hatford's Bradley International Airport back in September and eventually came into contact with a state police officer. Parmalee told the officer that he was in town to see Bueckers who he claimed he was going to marry.

Parmalee was taken into custody after the officer discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest, accusing him of setting a home on fire. Upon his arrest, Parmalee was found to have an engagement ring and lingerie on him.

Parmalee had reportedly made multiple posts to social media and had emailed folks at UConn starting in June telling them that he wanted to marry Bueckers.

The messages and social media posts didn't rise to the level of a crime on their own, but they reportedly grew more and more concerning.

Then, when he showed up in town with a ring and lingerie and was still talking about marrying Paige Buechkers?

Yeah, that's starting to sound like stalking.

Parmalee was given a one-year suspended sentence and three-year probation. During his probation, he's not allowed in Connecticut or any arenas, hotels and practice facilities that the UConn Huskies women's basketball team may be playing or staying in., per ESPN.

Additionally, the WNBA has banned him from all of their arenas and practice facilities as well.

As part of his plea agreement, Parmalee will adhere to the protective place on September 16 of this year and will run until early January 2064. He will also have to go along with recommendations and treatments for his mental health.

Bueckers is currently in the midst of her senior season with the Huskies and is averaging just over 20 points per night through 11 games.