Man Horrifies Crowd At Minor League Game By Bare-Handing Bat Dog's Freshly-Ripped Deuce

Everyone loves a minor league baseball bat dog. They run out, pick up a Louisville Slugger, and they get so excited about it, you'd think they had just won the lottery.

But, like any dog, sometimes nature calls, but it's what happened after one such on-field dooking that left fans horrified.

The Kannapolis Cannon Balls are a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and according to Daily Mail, they were taking on the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night when the team's bat dog, Kacey Betty — a certified good girl — decided to drop the kids off at the pool so to speak before going out and picking up a bat.

No biggie. It happens. But what happened next horrified the crowd, and it involved one man, a clipboard, and a bare hand.

Good god, he closed the gate with his poo hand!

Get that man some Purell, STAT!

That's certainly a new one. We've all done the move where you get something flat like a piece of paper or a clipboard to scoop up a spider or something that spilled, but I've never seen that done with dog poo.

And — not to brag — I've picked up a lot of dog poo in my day.

But it's the bare hand that has everyone dry-heaving, and understandably so. I don't even want to think about that guy driving home after the game, going to scratch an itch just below his nose, and instantly being reminded of where his hand had been earlier in the evening.

Nightmare fuel.

I'm not sure how there wasn't a roll of s--t bags nearby. It's not like that's some expensive piece of equipment. I just got a dozen of them for like $5 this past weekend. You'd think if they have a dog working for the team, they have some bags at the ready.

Apparently not, so I guess in a pinch, a clipboard and a bare hand had to do.