Man Arrested After Scaling Fence At Travis Kelce’s Home To Serve Taylor Swift

A man was arrested after scaling the fence at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's home earlier this month, and it was reportedly because he was trying to serve Taylor Swift a deposition subpoena.

The incident happened on September 15 at around 2:15 AM, per Fox 4 Kansas City. If that date rings a bell, it's because just a few hours earlier, Kelce was on the field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs lost that one 20-17.

According to reports, the man — identified in court documents as Justin Lee Fisher — climbed the fence outside the Chiefs star's home in Leawood, Kansas, while he and his fiancée were both at the house.

The incident was reported by two parties, one of Taylor Swift's security personnel, known as "Drew."

Fisher was charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing and was released after posting bond.

Considering Kelce was one of numerous high-profile athletes and celebrities whose house was burglarized over the last year or so, you can understand why security would be tight.

So then what was Fisher doing when he climbed that fence in the middle of the night?

Well, according to TMZ, he was trying to serve Swift with deposition papers from the actor Justin Baldoni's legal team. This comes as the actor is in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with actress Blake Lively. This comes after the two co-starred in the film It Ends With Us.

As part of this, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against the actress, and in this, he named Swift, who was friends with Lively. It has since been reported that the two had a falling out.

Well, sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do to get the job done.

But if your job is to serve one of the most famous women on the planet, there has to be a better way than scaling a fence in the middle of the night, right?