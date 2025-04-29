Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Adam Johnson Won't Be Charged

It has been a year and a half since former NHLer Adam Johnson was killed while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League after his neck was cut by a skate.

Since 2023, the investigation into the matter has dragged on with one unidentified man arrested and under investigation on suspicion of manslaughter.

The suspicion was always that the unidentified man was Matt Petgrave, the Sheffield Steelers player whose skate fatally wounded Johnson, and Petgrave confirmed that he was the subject of a police investigation while trying to crowdfund money to cover his legal fees, per Sportsnet.

However, it now sounds like the investigation will not go any further.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced Tuesday that it would no longer be pursuing criminal charges related to the incident.

"This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said in a statement. "The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.

"Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson."

According to the CPS news release, the UK's Victims' Rights to Review scheme could potentially lead to a new decision on this matter, which could, in turn, lead to the reintroduction of criminal charges.

Johnson's death sent shockwaves through hockey all around the world and reopened discussions about the importance of neck protection. League and governing bodies around the globe, including USA Hockey and the top minor league in North America, the American Hockey League, introduced new guidelines for neck protection, with USA Hockey mandating that all players under the age of 18 wear neck laceration protection.

The National Hockey League has not enacted any neck protection mandates, but more players are wearing them by the choice as a result of the Johnson's death.