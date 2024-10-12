Malik Nabers, Under Concussion Protocol, Parties At Travis Scott Concert; Giants Displeased

Malik Nabers is in the hot seat after attending a Travis Scott concert on Wednesday night despite being on concussion protocol and not dressing this coming Sunday when his New York Giants play the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants' No. 1 draft pick wide receiver suffered a concussion against the Cowboys two weeks ago and hasn't played since.

However, that didn't stop him from attending a Travis Scott concert this week at MetLife Stadium. For those that don't know, Scott's concerts aren't just concerts - they are pretty much spectacle with a TON of production and noise - last year fans at one of his concerts actually registered a 1.3 on the earthquake Richtor scale. Probably not the smartest thing for Nabers to do.

The Giants of course, were not pleased. Upon announcing that Nabers would be out for the second consecutive week, head coach Brian Daboll said that the Giants and Nabers were going to "keep [the response] in house," when asked if he had any issues. The look on Daboll's face said all you needed to know.

NABERS WILL MISS HIS SECOND GAME IN A ROW

Daboll added that Nabers attending the concert wasn't a violation of "any protocol on his end."

However, in this day and age where everything revolves around topics, it's not a good look for Nabers, who had already rubbed some Giants fans the wrong way after the Giants unretired Ray Flaherty's No. 1 jersey for Nabers to wear.

Nabers also received some ire from the NFL when he made a $10K ‘friendly bet’ with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on who would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season. The last thing the NFL wanted was their next generation of stars to be open about bets they were making.

Sure, Malik Nabers is allowed to live his life - but both fans and the team would prefer that Nabers have sat the Travis Scott concert out, something that he'll once again be doing this coming Sunday for the team.

Nabers has 35 receptions so far this season for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns.

