NFL Scolds Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers About $10K Bet That Clearly Violated League Gambling Policy

The NFL dodged a bullet concerning its 2024 rookie class. Two leading names for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Giants WR Malik Nabers, made ‘fun’ bets with each other on how they would win the Offensive Rookie Of The Year honors.

Coming off a year of major gambling scandals and more than a handful of penalties, the NFL had the option to drop the hammer on the two rookies for violating the league's updated gambling policies.

The league found a resolution, announcing on Thursday that the bet between Daniels (2024's second-overall pick) and Nabers (No. 6) had been rescinded.

The Washington Post reported the news and relayed a statement from NFL executive Vice President Jeff Miller.

By all accounts, the matter has concluded, with the league sitting "comfortably" with the training sessions Daniels and Nabers were required to attend.

"The league addressed the matter directly with the NFL Players Association, with the two teams, and the two players, to ensure that they understood the policy," Miller said. "They received multiple education training sessions since that time, and I think we’re in a — as a result of all the work that went into it we’re comfortable with the resolution."

As OutKick's Armando Salguero previously reported, the two former LSU teammates made their bet before the draft, and later foolishly announced to the public their ongoing bet, where the winner cashes in $10,000.

"We got a bet going for rookie of the year," Nabers said on "The Pivot" podcast in April. "Whoever loses gotta pay, I think it’s $10,000 cash."

Daniels backed up Nabers' bombshell, though he cringed at the fact that the public now knew and a response from the league was likely on the way. The QB's awareness proved correct.

"I mean, he put it out there," Daniels said of Nabers, "so it’s like I can’t say he cap, so."

As lottery picks for the Commanders and Giants, Daniels and Nabers head into the 2024-25 NFL season with massive expectations to elevate their respective offenses. Those plans were nearly derailed.

