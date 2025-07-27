Malik Nabers Found Out Jaxson Dart Is A 'Dog' After Getting Into It With Rookie In Pickup Basketball Game

Just two competitors going at it, testing out their levels of dawg.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers let the NFL know that he had that dawg in him during his rookie season a year ago after putting up over 1,200 receiving yards en route to a Pro Bowl selection. The former LSU star wanted to know if new teammate and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had a bit of bark in him as well, and he quickly found out that he did.

Speaking with Victor Cruz for Bleacher Report over the weekend, Nabers was asked to give his opinion of Dart, and without hesitation, he said, "a dog."

How Nabers found out that the Giants' first-round pick had that dog in him, well, he took matters into his own hands during a pickup basketball game that got heated in a hurry.

"I'm not sure if I should disclose this, but I will because it was between me and him," Nabers said. "We were playing basketball at Russell's house in San Diego, and me and him got into it. I was just testing his little dog. I wanted to see if he was really a little dog.

"I got up to him and said, 'What are you going to do?' He stepped straight to me, and I was like, 'Okay. Me and you are fly.' I know when someone is going to come into the game and try and get into it."

With Nabers being an LSU guy and Dart coming out of Ole Miss, there may have been a bit of tension between the two given that both schools hate one other, but there is also that respect between two hard-working dudes who are products of the SEC.

Dart was asked to share his side of the pickup basketball story on Sunday, and he made it clear that there was no bad blood whatsoever.

"It was intense," Dart told reporters, according to Giants Wire. "It was just two guys who compete at the highest level in whatever they're doing. When you're in a competitive situation like that, you want to win. It says a lot about him. I think it was good bonding."

The Giants have already named Russell Wilson QB1, but if things go sideways and Dart's name is called during his rookie campaign, it's fair to assume Nabers will go to war with the young signal caller.