Major Sports Memorabilia Drama After Alleged Fraud Perpetrator Found Dead

A major sports memorabilia businessman was found dead just two days after police raided his business over alleged involvement in a massive multi-million-dollar counterfeit ring.

On Thursday, police identified autograph dealer Brett Lemieux as the man found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his house. Lemieux's death came shortly after the prominent sports dealer allegedly wrote a detailed Facebook post explaining his involvement in a $300+ million counterfeit business in which he and his company were allegedly forging hologram autographs as well as hologram verification stickers.

‘I SOLD OVER 500,000 COUNTERFEIT PANINI ITEMS’

Both the initial post, which appeared on the popular "Autographs 101" Facebook group, and Lemieux's subsequent death have sent Shockwaves throughout the memorabilia world.

"MisterManCave has sold over 4 million items. Yes, million. Surpassed 350 million in sales… when Kobe died, we put out 80,000 items into the marketplace. Sold over 500,000 counterfeit Panini items," the Facebook post written under the name Brett Lemieux detailed earlier this week. Lemieux is also the founder of "MisterManCave," sports collectibles.

Lemieux's post came shortly after the company was raided by authorities where they seized "$500 million worth of fake merchandise," the Facebook confession alleges, while also explaining how they were able to pull off the elaborate scheme. Using autopens and "people overseas," Lemieux and his backers were able to reportedly forge the hologram stickers that were then placed upon the memorabilia itself as authentic.

"We made so many fake holograms and even your newest ones have been sold," Lemiexus continued over an operation that consisted of counterfeit autographs from the biggest names in sports - Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Hank Aaron, whoever - if you name it, Lemieux and his ‘MisterMancave’ company forged it.

HUGE RAMIFICATIONS FOR MEMORABILIA INDUSTRY

Lemieux's post went on to say that he had tried to get out of the shady business but that the "money was too good."

"People have known about this guy. They’ve known his work. They know what he’s been up to," sports memorabilia expert Steve Grad told WRTV Indianapolis. "He has been at it for years and years. And he’s driven down the price of things. You know, you look at a Tom Brady autograph and Tom Brady’s value is affected drastically by this individual," the expert continued.

"He had tons of autographs from guys that didn’t do a signing in years," one autograph dealer told Darren Rovell's "cllct" media.

With the news of Lemieux's death, it's unclear where the investigation goes from here and if the alleged Lemieux Facebook post is even authentic.

However, many on social media are urging collectors and fans that have received some autographed memorabilia in recent years to go and get them rechecked immediately.

This is a developing story and OutKick will continue to keep you updated with any new details.