Major League Baseball Will Test Robo Umps In 2025

Robot umpires are coming to Major League Baseball in 2025. In a way.

The Associated Press reported that MLB intends to test a computer-generated strike zone through a challenge system at spring training next year. The test would be conducted at 13 spring training stadiums that host 19 teams, which could lead to a full regular season introduction in 2026.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters this week after the owner's meetings that he would like to see it incorporated full-time in 2026, depending on how the test goes.

"I would be interested in having it in ‘26," Manfred said. "We do have a collective bargaining obligation there. That's obviously a term and condition of employment. We're going to have to work through that issue, as well."

"There's two sides to that test," he said. "It's what the clubs think about it and also what do the players think about it? And we're going to have to sort through both of those."

Robot Umpires Could Be Beneficial For Major League Baseball

Players who've spoken about robot umpires have generally preferred a challenge system, as opposed to a fully automated strike zone. How exactly that challenge system would play out in practice is yet to be determined, but it could correct some of the more egregious missed calls throughout the season.

The test will provide a "meaningful opportunity" for teams to test a challenge system, Manfred said, similar to the one used in the minor leagues.

"I think we will have a spring training ABS test that will provide a meaningful opportunity for all major league players to see what the challenge system will look like," he continued. "It won't be in every single ballpark but we actually have a plan where every team will get meaningful exposure."

In the AAA Pacific Coast League, teams were given three challenges, and the ability to retain those challenges if successful. That seems like a good compromise between the ability to correct mistakes, without delaying game times.

After years of frustration from fans at seeing obvious blown calls, thanks to the strike zone box on modern broadcasts, there's now some movement from MLB towards fixing it. And that's a good thing for baseball.