Tim McGraw Will Rock MLB Speedway Classic Game at Bristol Speedway

What's better than Major League Baseball's first ever game at a racetrack?

How about having a country music superstar performing as well!

Tim McGraw announced on Tuesday that he will be performing at the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic, set to take place August 2nd at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

BASEBALL ON A RACETRACK!

MLB announced last year that it will be transforming Bristol Motor Speedway into a baseball field later this summer when the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds in what is sure to be an energy-filled night.

To add McGraw is a no-brainer, as the country GOAT is synonymous with Tennessee sports, with his popular "I Like It, I Love It" song being the Nashville Predators goal-scoring anthem.

Make no mistake about it, this is MLB's response to the NHL's Winter Classic that takes place annually on various baseball fields. Major League Baseball is essentially telling them to hold their cowboy hat as they head into the massive world of racing for an unusual but intriguing crossover.

MLB SPEEDWAY WILL FEATURE BRAVES VS REDS

Baseball, a racetrack AND now country music? In Tennessee on a gorgeous summer day? Let's go.

With Bristol Motor Speedway able to hold 146,000 fans for races, something tells me this is a party I must attend, and there may be more surprises still to come!