Maine Universities Back Down To Trump, Will Ban Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports

Universities in Maine have caved to pressure from the Trump administration on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Maine, with the support of Democrat Governor Janet Mills, had been defying an executive order issued by President Donald Trump to prevent males from competing against females in athletic competitions.

But earlier this week, according to a USDA press release, the University of Maine said it would comply with Title IX and limit women's sports to women.

"The University of Maine System (UMaine) has clearly communicated its compliance with Title IX’s requirement to protect equal opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports, as articulated in President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order," the statement says. "Any false claim by the UMaine can, and will, result in onerous and even potentially criminal financial liability."

Maine Loses Battle With Trump Over Trans Athletes

It was only a matter of time that the University of Maine system would cave, after Trump pulled federal funding to force its hand. But the commitment these universities and politicians have to being on the 20 side of an 80-20 issue is remarkable.

It took punitive action and a Title IX investigation to get here, but the absurdity of biological males in women's collegiate athletic competitions in Maine is officially over.

Per the press release, the Title IX investigation prompted a response confirming compliance with the executive order.

"UMaine responded to USDA’s questions by representing to the government that UMaine does not permit males to participate in women’s sports, and that UMaine does not have males participating in women’s sports. Specifically, UMaine confirmed that they:

Do not permit a male student-athlete to identify as a female student-athlete to establish individual eligibility for NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.

Do not permit a male to participate in individual or team contact sports with females.

Comply with NCAA regulations and do not permit a male student athlete to participate in NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports."

About time.

While this decision covers only this university system, it's only a matter of time before the rest of Maine complies too. As common sense demands it should. Unfortunately, as has become increasingly obvious, common sense is in extremely short supply on the political left.