Patrick Mahomes Says He Has 'Bad Taste' In His Mouth Following Super Bowl Loss

It already feels like it was forever ago that the Eagles left New Orleans with the Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl, but it was only a little over two months ago, and that has given Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to think… and get a new haircut.

In a recent Q&A, Mahomes talked about his motivations going into the 2025 season, and I think it's safe to say that the league should be on notice if Mahomes is coming into the year with even an ounce of motivation.

Mahomes was asked if the motivation was different after losing a Super Bowl than it is after winning one. I think the answer is kind of obvious — yeah, not losing another Super Bowl is the motivation — but Mahomes had a better answer.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm pretty motivated anyways, but I think when you get some of those tiring sets or tiring reps that you're in the workout, you have something in the back of your mind that you're kind of pushing towards," Mahomes said.

"You have that bad taste in your mouth from the last time you stepped on the football field and you kind of have to hear about it all offseason, so it gives you the push that you want to go out there and be better and show what we're really about."

Mahomes said that, in addition to the motivation, he plans to focus on the deep ball this offseason.

"There was opportunities in games for deep shots that I either didn't take or we missed barely, and I think if we can get back to hitting some of those throws — we preached about this last offseason, it opens up the rest of the offense. That helps the run game, that helps the medium-pass game — everything," he said.

"You want to get back to that, defenses are starting to creep up a little bit more and force us to get back to the deep throws. We have to be versatile enough to be able to do both, hit the deep shots and hit the underneath stuff and that's when we'll be at our best."