Magic Johnson Rips Lakers For Game 1 Loss In Vintage Bland Fashion

When you comment on sports, the goal is to show a strong level of personality and solid analysis about a game. Magic Johnson doesn't seem to get that.

The Washington Commanders minority owner and former Los Angeles Lakers franchise legend saw his old NBA team suffer a lethargic loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night in the NBA Playoffs. Despite having both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers got out-hustled by the Timberwolves in a 117-95 loss .

Johnson wasn’t pleased, so he took to X to share his thoughts on the game.

If you haven’t seen any of Johnson’s sports-related tweets, they are comically emotionless. Every post looks like it was written by Chat GPT, if the software was told to be as bland as possible.

Here are some of the tweets.

"On the defensive end - they allowed the Timberwolves to shoot over 51% from the field and they didn’t respond to the physical play of the Timberwolves. Last but not least, it was too much standing around on the Lakers offense and players watching the Lakers big three, Reeves, Doncic and James, go one-on-one," Johnson concluded on Easter Sunday.

He’s technically not wrong, all of those things are true. But they are also things that could be said with a little more flare, combined into one post, or not said at all. Anyone can draw those conclusions about the game; however, Johnson thought the world needed to know what he saw.

You can bet more bland tweets will come as the series progresses.