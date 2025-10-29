Magic Johnson Ripped For Hilariously Obvious World Series Tweet

Basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson decided to weigh in on the World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to tie the series at two games apiece heading into Wednesday's Game 5.

Here's what Johnson posted on X about the pivotal Game 5: "With the Series being 2-2, Game 5 is very important. Whichever team wins takes control of the Series!"

This is exactly why we need more ex-athletes breaking down sports on television and social media. Folks, you can't get this type of incredible #analysis anywhere else.

In fact, Johnson's post is so important, I'm going to write it one more time just to make sure the audience was able to fully digest this incredible nugget of wisdom.

"With the Series being 2-2, Game 5 is very important. Whichever team wins takes control of the Series!"

OK, so the World Series is tied at two games each for the Dodgers and Blue Jays. Johnson says that means Game 5 is very important. Because, if I have this right, the team that wins Game 5 is more likely to win the series. Damn, I wish I had thought of that.

Wait, I can add to Johnson's breakdown. Game 5 is even more important for the Dodgers because Game 5 is in Los Angeles but Games 6 and 7 are in Toronto. That means the Blue Jays have the home-field advantage in the final two games of the series. So, if the Jays win Game 5, the Dodgers would have to win two games in a row, in Toronto, to become world champions. Right?

Honestly, I'm not sure. This is all too confusing to truly comprehend. Let's turn to social media users for their reactions and see if they were able to wrap their heads around Johnson's #analysis better than I was able to do.

Maybe Magic Johnson is simply the ultimate altruist. Companies shell out millions of dollars for "analysts" to break down game film, make predictions, and debate each other. And then we pay money to watch those shows through cable subscriptions and streaming services.

But Johnson is out here delivering top-level analysis for FREE. Honestly, I feel bad for all the people at ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and others. They're all going to be out of jobs soon. With Magic Johnson providing this level of free content, who's going to want to pay for the lesser analysis?

No one, that's who.