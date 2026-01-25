Shoeless Mack Hollins Arrives At AFC Title Game With Glass Bottles Attached To Fingers

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has long been ‘the guy who shows up to games looking like a psycopath’ and he took things to an entirely new level ahead of his team's AFC Championship clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Hollins, who routinely makes his arrivals at NFL stadiums without shoes or a shirt on, arrived at Empire Field at Mile High with a full-blown costume straight out of the 1970s movie ‘The Warriors.’ The 32-year-old paid homage to the character Luther from the movie, specifically the scene where he pulls up in a car, clinking glass bottles attached to his fingers while inciting the warriors in the movie.

Hollins had the headband, leather vest, and even the different colored bottles attached to his fingers, just like Luther does in the scene. His "Warriorrrssss, come out and playyyyyy-yyyyaaaay" was pretty spot on as well.

To be completely honest, I was today years old when I first heard of ‘The Warriors.' So, like many replying to the posts of Hollins making his entrance, I was completely confused by what the hell the man was doing, but after looking up the movie and the specific scene, I have to tip my cap to Hollins for committing to the bit.

I also now need to watch ‘The Warriors’ as soon as possible.

Hollins was activated off the Injured Reserve list on Saturday after suffering an abdominal injury and being put on the shelf on December 27. He was one of quarterback Drake Maye's favorite targets down the stretch of the regular season, hauling in 11 catches on 17 targets over the course of his last two games.

The Patriots are road favorites against the Bo Nix-less Broncos on Sunday afternoon. A New England win would punch the franchise's first ticket back to the Super Bowl since 2019.