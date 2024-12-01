Legendary Coach Bluntly Torches Program After Being Fired

Mack Brown didn't hold back when discussing his exit from North Carolina.

The Tar Heels pulled the trigger on firing Brown this past week after he returned to UNC back in 2019. He previously coached the program prior to taking the Texas job and winning a national title.

Now, after six seasons back with the Tar Heels, he's been shown the exit after the program slipped into mediocrity.

Mack Brown addresses firing.

Brown addressed the situation after losing to North Carolina State 35-30 Saturday to end the regular season 6-6. He didn't hold back, and accused UNC of trying to force him out prior to the regular season finale.

The legendary college football coach said the following after the rivalry game loss:

"All I wanted to do was wait until the end of the year. And they wanted me to retire on Monday, before the (NC) State game. We haven’t beaten State, it was really important for these kids to play well and have a chance to win. I didn’t want to break their hearts on Monday. So I said, ‘No, I won’t do that.’ And then they wanted me to do it on Friday. Well I sure wasn’t going to do it Friday before the game…As far as the he-said, she-said and the, what you’d call the ‘source close to the University,’ for a few of ya, I don’t need any of that. There were three people that talked about this. And it was me and John Cryer, chairman of the Board of Trustees, and athletics director (Bubba) Cunningham. I never talked to the chancellor, didn’t have one conversation with him."

Clearly, it doesn't sound like Brown is too impressed with how his firing went down in Chapel Hill. It's very obvious he wanted to finish the season on his own terms.

The administrators clearly had very different plans because they announced his firing, seemingly, after he wouldn't agree to announce himself that he was stepping down.

He also took shots at people leaking information. People who are happy with a split don't go down emptying their mags. That's a sign someone is pretty bitter and upset.

Well, it doesn't matter at this point. Brown is gone and the Tar Heels will now try to find a coach who can keep the program relevant. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.