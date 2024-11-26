North Carolina Fires Mack Brown; Pressure Now On Tar Heels To Get New Hire Done Quickly

The run has come to an end for Mack Brown at North Carolina, as the school has fired the legendary head coach.

After meetings on Monday within the athletic department and campus officials, the decision was made that it was best for the Tar Heels if they moved in a different direction for the sake of the program. Returning to North Carolina in 2019, he has a record of 44-32 overall, finishing off his sixth season as head coach of the TarHeels.

Even though the UNC head coach had been adamant that a return next season was in the works, there were some inside the athletic department that felt a move needed to be made. Right now, as college athletics moves into a new era, there needed to be some type of changes made inside the football building that would put the TarHeels back into the running for ACC titles.

After 35 years as a head coach, this will most likely be his final time roaming the sidelines.

The school announced on Tuesday morning that Mack Brown will coach the Tar Heels final regular season game on Saturday against NC State, though a decision on the bowl game has not been reached yet.

"Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina Football and our University,'' AD Bubba Cunningham said. "Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill – he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks.

"He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community, including raising funds for UNC Children's Hospital while hosting other popular events such as the Ladies Day Clinic. Both also have been terrific in leading our program during some incredibly tough stretches, including the tragic passing of wide receiver Tylee Craft this season."

After the announcement was made by North Carolina's athletic department, Mack Brown released a statement on social media.

"While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time," Mack Brown said. "I've spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach. We've had the chance to coach and mentor some greet young men, and we'll miss having the opportunity to do that in the future.

"Moving forward, my total focus is on helping these players and coaches prepare for Saturday's game against NC State and give them the best chance to win. We want to send these seniors out right and I hope our fans will show up Saturday to do the same."

What's Next For North Carolina?

The school had to think about the process in this situation, and the calendar. There are only two weeks left until National Signing Day, along with the transfer portal opening in college football, so this decision did not come lightly.

Now that the transfer portal has been shortened, along with current players having an additional time period to find a new home, this will be a hectic time for North Carolina. But, you don't make a move like this without somebody in mind to takeover the program.

There have been P-4 schools around the country that have pondered the idea of moving on from its head coach, but there hasn't been much movement due to the uncertainties surrounding the current NCAA calendar.

The problem is that if the school doesn't hire a coach in the next week, it could set them back at least a year, or two. Other programs will become vultures now, reaching out to players on the roster, hoping to poach them now, rather than waiting for the portal to technically open.

In terms of high school recruiting, making a splash hire is going to be key, but time is not on their side.