Wisconsin Football Coach Savagely Roasted After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

It just keeps getting worse and worse in Madison for Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers got boat raced 37-0 Saturday night at Camp Randall by Iowa, and the team has now hit a new bottom many fans didn't think was possible.

There was hope Fickell might finally turn a corner in 2025. Instead, the team is 2-4, and it's hard to find another win on the schedule.

To make matters even more embarrassing, Wisconsin has been outscored 79-10 in the team's last two games against Iowa — a bitter rival of the Badgers.

Luke Fickell crushed after latest pathetic loss.

The pressure isn't just mounting on Luke Fickell. It's crushing him at this point. He's on the hottest seat in college football, and fans unloaded on him as the scene unfolded Saturday night.

Following the game, Fickell dropped the quote below. Thanks, Luke. That should make everyone in Wisconsin feel much better.

It's beyond pathetic what Wisconsin football has become. A once proud and great program has turned into arguably the worst team in the P4.

Gone are the days of 10+ win seasons. Gone are the days of being a Big Ten power. Gone are the days of major bowl wins.

Now, Wisconsin fans are subjected to watching an awful product on the field that regularly gets crushed.

Wisconsin is 0-4 in the team's last four games, and has been outscored 126-34. If fans aren't outraged, then they're simply not paying attention.

There's no excuse for this garbage. I know people will quickly point to Fickell's $40 million buyout as a problem. I'd argue that allowing the team to race into irrelevance will cost the program much more in the long run.

It's time for a change, and that time came weeks ago. It's mind-boggling that Fickell still has a job, and every week he does in Madison, more and more fans will revolt. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.