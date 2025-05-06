Wisconsin Football Coach Gets Brutally Honest About Dark State Of Program, But Will Fans Buy It?

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell seems to be aware of the fact that the Badgers have lost their identity.

There was a time when Wisconsin football was known for being a team loaded with tough players, and the offense revolved around running the ball.

The identity was clear. The Badgers ran it down the throat of teams, and forced them to figure out a way to stop it. However, the wheels have fallen off over the past few years.

Gone are the days of 10+ win seasons and big bowl games. Luke Fickell is 13-13 since being hired, the air raid offense was a comical disaster and the program is in a bad place.

Luke Fickell talks about Wisconsin's identity.

Fans' patience with Luke Fickell is essentially gone. The margin for error is razor thin, and the Wisconsin coach knows it. He hired Jeff Grimes as the team's new OC to get the team back to the playing style that made the program a Big Ten power.

Fickell told ESPN the following when asked about Wisconsin's identity, or lack thereof:

"I feel like it's the identity that we need, and it's not completely all the way old-school back, but I think the idea of being more multiple and truly understanding what physicality-first looks like is where we kind of came to. Whether it was Coach Grimes' philosophy or his scheme or really just his personality. I think we're in a good place. Obviously, we've got a ways to continue to grow, but I really do feel like we've got the identity that fits us, that gives us a chance to lean on our guys up front, but still be multiple enough to say, 'Hey, we've got to be able to create big plays and create space and get down the field just maybe in some different ways.'"

As usual, Fickell is saying all the right things. Wisconsin lost its identity over the past few years, and the results speak for themselves.

The Badgers went 5-7 in 2024 and snapped the team's 22-year bowl streak. Clearly, things aren't working as intended in Madison.

At the end of the day, changes have to happen and the buck stops with Fickell. He's correctly addressed the issue, but he now has to fix it.

Fans won't tolerate another poor season, but unfortunately for Wisconsin, the schedule is brutal. The team has games against Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.

That's a wildly challenging lineup of games.

Time will tell if Fickell can get it figured out or not, but all eyes are on him in Madison. That much I can guarantee you. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.