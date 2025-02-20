Wisconsin Football Makes Insane Coaching Decision That Will Enrage Fans

Wisconsin made a very interesting decision with football coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers are coming off a 5-7 season that resulted in the team's 22-year bowl streak being snapped. Fickell is a very disappointing 13-13 since being hired to coach Wisconsin.

His tenure in Madison has been incredibly underwhelming, and many fans have run out of patience. Apparently, the athletic department hasn't read the room, judging from its latest move.

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell has had a very rough start in Madison with the Badgers. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wisconsin extends Luke Fickell.

The Badgers gave Fickell a one-year extension on his contract that now ties him to the school through March 31, 2032, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Salary details weren't released.

While Wisconsin has a history of doing rolling contracts, the decision to extend Fickell through the 2031 season is a pretty wild move considering the situation he's in.

Is the Wisconsin standard now to extend coaches who have losing seasons and snap bowl streaks? If so, fans have every right in the world to be livid.

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell was given an extension that will keep him with the school through the 2031 season. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There was a long run where the Badgers were regularly winning 10+ games a season and appearing in major bowl games.

The last season that happened was in 2019, when the Badgers went to the Rose Bowl. That feels like a different lifetime.

Yet, Fickell has his extension thanks to the athletic board, despite a 13-13 record in Madison. Again, I understand why rolling contracts exist, but at some point, the brakes need to be hit until fans see some results.

Luke Fickell can give all the motivational speeches he wants, but until there's a lot of winning, it's just window dressing.

I have no idea where Wisconsin goes from here, but I do know fans aren't going to love this move. They're 100% justified in that feeling. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.