Wisconsin Coach Can Save His Future And Reputation With One Simple Move

Luke Fickell has the Badgers sitting at 4-7 with just one game left.

Can Luke Fickell do the impossible and fully win back Wisconsin fans?

The Wisconsin Badgers are currently sitting at 4-7 with one game remaining in the regular season:

A showdown against Minnesota for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

It's the oldest rivalry in college football, and while Wisconsin's season has been a disaster, it might be the most important game of Fickell's career in Madison.

Can Luke Fickell win back Wisconsin fans?

The Badgers have won two straight home games against ranked teams after beating Washington and Illinois. There's no question it's the biggest highlight of Fickell's career with the program.

Despite being 4-7, it certainly does feel like pressure is finally starting to ease on him. It was announced weeks ago he'd be returning for the 2026 season no matter the outcome of 2025, but that did nothing to ease tensions with fans.

Beating two ranked teams has definitely helped thaw the icy relationship, but it's far from fixed. Not even close.

Beating Minnesota could buy Fickell some serious grace.

The rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota is incredibly bitter, angry, hostile and historic. Ending the season with a win against the Gophers would be huge for Fickell.

It would mean the team finished 3-1 in its final four games, and the line loss came to No. 2 Indiana. What's that a sign of?

It's a sign that Fickell for the first time ever in Madison actually has things rolling in the right direction. It's sad that's the standard now, but that's the simple reality.

Plus, Wisconsin is now riding with true quarterback Carter Smith. Fans are all in on Smith, despite the fact he's not putting up monster numbers in the passing game.

If the Badgers can rock the Gophers, then Fickell is almost certainly going to find the pressure that has been crushing him dissipate.

After multiple disappointing seasons, he can set the table for a successful 2026 campaign.

We'll see how it shakes out Saturday in Minneapolis, but Fickell has the opportunity to take a huge step forward with a win this weekend to close out the season. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.