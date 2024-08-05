Wisconsin's QB Battle Takes Another Unexpected Turn

It appears Wisconsin's QB battle is still very fluid.

All signs had been pointing to former Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke starting, and head coach Luke Fickell pretty much hinted at as much during an interview with OutKick's Dan Dakich.

However, I've been a bit hesitant to believe the race is over for one simple reason:

Braedyn Locke reportedly performed at a more consistent level in the spring, and there's no question he's more familiar with the offense Fickell and Longo run.

Well, if you thought this situation was over, you might be wrong.

Wisconsin's QB battle rages on.

"We’ll probably go through at least the next few days before we jump to any conclusions and start kind of shifting. The thing I wanted to do today is make sure they got a similar number of reps. The good thing offensively is as much as you’re rolling, even with the wide outs, it’s not like there’s a big difference in what they’re going with," Fickell told the media over the weekend after the first few days of camp, according to BadgerExtra.com.

Translation: TVD hasn't locked up just yet because he'd be getting all the QB1 reps if that were the case.

BadgerExtra reported that Van Dyke's "talent is clear, but it took a few days for everything to click" just like in the spring. He has had some nice moments, but also "had some misplaced throws and some uncharacteristically wobbly passes in the first two days."

How is Locke doing? His knowledge of the offense has him making quick reads to get the ball out at short and medium distances, but "hasn’t been as sharp when throwing with velocity to and outside the numbers."

"There have been a number of Locke passes the first week that have been too far behind, in front of or too low for a receiver on an out-breaking route or coming back toward the line along the far numbers. These aren’t the easiest throws so they won’t be perfect every time, but it’s one of the only clear concerns in how Locke has performed," the report states.

Fickell's decision boils down to pretty simple terms. Go with the experience and higher ceiling of Tyler Van Dyke or go with the consistency and better understanding of the offense with Braedyn Locke. Fans expected this situation to be wrapped up in spring with TVD being anointed QB1. That hasn't happened yet, and it's now August with the season starting in a few weeks. Every single day that goes by without a starter being named should indicate Locke is giving Van Dyke everything he can handle. As a Wisconsin fan, I like to see that. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.