Wisconsin Football Coach Gets Honest About Pathetic State Of Program, Offers Unsurprising Spin: WATCH

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell is doing his best to spin a new narrative with the Badgers.

The Badgers enter the 2025 season in the worst spot the team's been in for more than 25+ years. It's hard to put into words how far the Badgers have fallen.

I miss the days of going to the Rose Bowl and competing for Big Ten championships. That's how I grew up and spent my college years.

Now, the program is in a nosedive. Luke Fickell is just 13-13 since being hired and there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

Luke Fickell addresses state of Wisconsin's football program.

Yet, fans shouldn't fret because if there's one thing Fickell knows well, it's how to offer up coach speak and spin. He did it, once again, while addressing the media and the state of the program.

Fickell said the following Wednesday afternoon during Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas:

"Last year was not the standard, right, and it's pretty obvious to be able to say. And really, we're talking about the way that we finished last year. That's not the standard. That's not the expectation by any ways. I was not brought here thinking that's in any way what we expect at the University of Wisconsin. But I'm not here to dwell upon last year either, but what last year does do is it gives us an opportunity to self-reflect. It gives us an opportunity to recognize things that we need to continue to be able to change. And I think that's what was most important as we attacked December and January for us in our program. That's where everything started. It's pretty easy to kind of pinpoint some of the changes that we've made, right? Whether it's offensively. There's some difference defensively. Just size and some things we had to be able to address and do. But what it really came down to and some of the changes that we had to make was we had to get back to what has and what will continue to make Wisconsin an unbelievable place and an incredible football power and give us a chance to play for championships."

You can watch Fickell's comments below starting around 7:00.

Fickell's true calling might be in crisis PR management. The man's ability to just say things that mean nothing but sound great is unmatched.

The Wisconsin coach knows every buzz word to drop and every note to hit. It's truly incredible. You'd think the Badgers are slated to go 12-0 after listening to this.

Of course, there's no actual proof that will happen. He admits the program is terrible and talks about all the opportunities they've discovered along the way.

It's completely meaningless unless fans see some results on the field. The bad news for the Badgers is the slate is brutal. It's probably the hardest schedule in America with games against Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.

The Badgers open the season on August 28th against Miami (OH) under the lights at Camp Randall. We'll see how it goes, but I'm not holding my breath. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.