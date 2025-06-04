Luke Clanton Delivers Passionate Speech About His Family And Faith Ahead Of Professional Debut On PGA Tour

Luke Clanton is leaning on his family and his faith ahead of his professional debut.

Luke Clanton will make his long-awaited professional debut on the PGA Tour at this week's RBC Canadian Open. During his first official press conference as a professional golfer, he took a unique approach before answering any questions from the media, choosing to deliver a brief speech thanking his family and his Lord and Savior, Jesus.

"Today my dream becomes a reality, a professional golfer on the PGA TOUR," Clanton said with a smile on his face.

"Before I say anything about my future, I want to say something about my foundation. I'm a proud son of David and Rhonda Clanton. I'm a grateful brother of Ray and Abby Clanton. I'm a product of their love, their belief, and their sacrifices. They laid the groundwork for this moment and hopefully many other big and major moments in my life and career. Family is everything. So Mom, Dad, Ray, and Abby, thank you for everything."

After a brief trip down memory lane, reflecting on all of the junior golf tournaments he played in as a kid and his impressive years at Florida State, Clanton closed his opening statement by highlighting the importance of his Christian faith.

"Lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ," Clanton continued. "My faith over the last three years has been incredible. Without trusting in Jesus and without trusting in the Lord, I wouldn't be here no matter what case, no matter what situation."

Earlier this year at the WM Phoenix Open, Clanton spoke with Skratch about how he grew up an atheist, but came into his faith a little more than two years ago while in college. He explained that finding Jesus led him to realize that golf is just a game at the end of the day.

Prior to playing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic at the end of February, Clanton and his family went viral for their prayer circle and unique handshakes near the first tee. He went on to earn his PGA Tour card that week after finishing T-18.

While Clanton could have immediately turned pro after the Cognizant Classic with a PGA Tour card in his back pocket, he returned to Florida State to finish the spring semester and try and help the Seminoles to a national title. With the NCAA Championship wrapping up at the end of May with the Noles falling short, Clanton turned professional shortly thereafter.

He'll begin his week in Canada having already made three cuts in five starts on Tour in 2025. A year ago he picked up four Top 10 finishes on Tour across eight starts.