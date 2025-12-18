PGA Tour Rising Star Pulls Off Two Of The Most-Outrageous Shots Imaginable During Golf Channel Games

Luke Clanton is a name that many in the golf world have circled as the game's next star. While Wednesday night's ‘Golf Channel Games’ weren't exactly a measuring stick for what's to come for the 22-year-old on the PGA Tour, he did give everyone a glimpse into just how freakishly talented he is with a golf club in his hand.

Team captains Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were the favorites to steal the show, given their ridiculous resumes, but when the 14-club challenge rolled around, Clanton turned into a magician.

During the 14-club challenge, players were tasked with hitting a water-guarded green with every club in the bag from 170 yards. Once you use a club, you can't use it again, and as things fell in the order, Clanton had to try and hit the dance floor with a gap wedge and a 3-wood.

Somehow, some way, he pulled both shots off. The word ridiculous doesn't even do the perfectly bladed gap wedge to inside 15-feet justice, and based on Clanton's reaction, he was floored that he pulled it off. The broadcast also got an aerial view of Clanton's sliced 3-wood, which had to have curved more than 100 feet in the air.

For anyone out there who may not be overly impressed with Clanton's two golf shots, just take a look at the reaction from the players around him.

Clanton's night was about as good as it gets, with his team of Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, and Scheffler also taking home the victory when it was all said and done. As for the Games themselves, the event seemed to be an overall success based on reactions across social media.

Clanton made his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open back in June. He missed the cut in Canada, but managed to make it to the weekend in eight of his 13 starts to close out year one on Tour.