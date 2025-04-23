Luka Doncic Has Perfect Reaction To Making Lakers Playoff History After Big Night Against Timberwolves

Luka Doncic has certainly done his part for the Los Angeles Lakers in their first two playoff games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the franchise has something to show for it after evening up the series on Tuesday night.

Doncic scored 37 points and snagged eight rebounds in Game 1, but the Lakers were blown out by 22 points, setting up what certainly felt like a must-win Game 2 in LA, and the 26-year-old answered the bell. Doncic scored 31 points in the Lakers' 94-85 win and almost carded a triple-double on the night with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

After going for more than 30 points in each of the first two games of the series, his first two playoff games in a Lakers uniform, Doncic is now just the third player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in their first two postseason games with the team joining Shaquille O'Neal and George Mikan.

Shortly after the final buzzer sounded, Doncic was asked about joining that exclusive Lakers club, and gave the sort of humbling answer that every Los Angeles fan will appreciate.

"That's fine but it don't matter, we gotta win no matter what," Doncic explained. "If I have 30 or I have 10, we’ve just go to win. It’s not about players, it’s about the team and we’ve just got to win."

The real story of the Lakers win in Game 2 came on the other side of the floor as they allowed just 85 points after giving up 117 points to Minnesota in the opening game of the series.

Now the Lakers go on the road and visit Minnesota on Friday night in a Game 3 that could sway home-court advantage for the remainder of the series.