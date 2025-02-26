Luka Doncic Gifted Lakers Fans With Ultimate LA Gift: Free Parking

Just when you think Dallas Mavericks fans have hit a new low, more news surfaces to dig them even deeper.

Luka Doncic, the brand-new LA Laker, gave Los Angeles fans the ultimate gift at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

Doncic, wanting to rub some revenge in the Mavs' muzzles, showed out for his LA fans, providing them free parking and then dropping a triple-double stat line to beat Dallas, 107-99.

Lots outside of Crypto read "Free parking" and "Courtesy Of Luka."

Tickets for the ‘revenge game’ averaged nearly $300 per ticket.

It was a special evening for Doncic, who was playing his ex-team, the Dallas Mavericks, weeks after they surprisingly traded him in what's been dubbed the ‘worst trade of all time.'

In a city bombarded with parking meters and vertical lots, getting no-hassle parking access paid for by a Lakers star is about as prime a sporting experience out here in the Southland.

When people ask about "love languages" out here in LA, "free parking" is frequently mentioned. The Mavericks lost a good one with Luka Doncic — man of the people.

