U.S. Open Winner Reveals Loophole Players Use When It Comes To Driver Testing On PGA Tour

Lucas Glover shares an inside secret when it comes to driver testing on the PGA Tour.

Driver testing has been a talking point in the world of professional golf over the past two weeks after both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler had their drivers deemed non-conforming at the PGA Championship. Now, former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is doing his part to keep that conversation going.

While discussing the topic on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, Glover shared an inside secret - or a loophole if you will - that he claims players on Tour use when it comes to the testing of their equipment.

"I’ve been trying to think all morning and all day how to say this without sounding like it’s gonna sound, but most guys don’t give them their real driver anyway," Glover said.

"They give them their backup (driver) just in case. No, it’s true. And the testing is the way it is. Why? And again, I know a lot of guys, they keep two drivers in their bag just in case. 'Hey, oh, yeah, it’s this one. It’s this one right here. Yeah, do this, test this one.'"

Glover's claim is not the least bit surprising; just saying the quiet part out loud when it comes to players gaming the system of driver testing.

Driver testing is routine on the PGA Tour and at major championships, with clubs being selected at random to combat wear across the club face that pushes drivers beyond the limit for spring-like effects.

PGA Tour players are constantly tinkering with their equipment, and as Glover said, carry multiple drivers to each tournament. Glover's claim points to players carrying multiple drivers not only has to do with the fact that equipment breaks sometimes, but that their non-‘gamer’ driver can be handed over if officials ask for it to be tested.

Using that loophole may be seen as controversial, but this is a classic scenario of ‘don’t hate the player, hate the game.'

McIlroy's driver was reportedly ruled non-conforming on the Tuesday prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, but as he decided to skip out on media obligations throughout the entire tournament, he has not addressed the situation.

As for Scheffler, he brushed off the fact that he had his driver popped in testing and figured a failed test was coming sooner rather than later, given he had been using the same driver head for around a year.