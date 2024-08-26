Former LPGA Tour Player Sounds Off On Trans Golfer Hailey Davidson's 'Unfair' Participation In Q School

Former LPGA Tour player Amy Olson revealed that she possesses common sense and a basic understanding of biology as she sounded off against transgender golfer Hailey Davidson's inclusion in LPGA Qualifying School.

Davidson was among the 332 players who competed in the pre-qualifying stage of Q school this past week. After finishing 42nd, the former male collegiate player earned a spot in October's first qualifying stage where players will compete for status on the Epson Tour, the equivalent to the Korn Ferry Tour on the men's side.

Olson, who recently retired from professional golf, shared her thoughts about Davidson's inclusion in Q school while sharing a post from OutKick's Riley Gaines calling out the ridiculousness of the situation.

"Unfair. These women have worked too hard and too long to have to stand by and watch a man compete for and take their spot," Olson wrote on X. "The only fair path forward is a policy based on sex, not gender."

While Davidson meets current gender policy requirements to compete in LPGA-sanctioned events, the tour's commissioner recently sent a memo to players that the tour is planning to conclude a review of its current policy by the end of 2024 and implement any updates to the policy before the 2025 season.

The LPGA's director of public relations told OutKick in May that the review of the gender policy was already underway.

"In consultation with relevant medical, sports science and legal experts, we're continuing to review our current [gender] policy," Sterba shared in a statement.

Davidson, who reportedly underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, came within one spot of qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open after earning the first alternate spot in a qualifier held in Florida. The U.S. Women's Open is governed by the USGA, an entirely separate organization from the LPGA.

In March, NXXT Golf, a women's professional tour Davidson was competing and winning on, announced that all competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate. The LPGA and USGA allowing Davidson to compete, at least for the time being, signals that neither organization is looking to ban biological men from competing against women until they're potentially forced to do so.