LPGA Tour Winner Enrages Golf Fans After Using AimPoint On 1-Foot Putt

Pace of play, or the lack thereof, has been a topic of conversation in professional golf to begin the new year. The pace has been excruciating at times on the PGA Tour this season, and while there is a pace issue among many players in full-shot routines, it's the lack of urgency on the greens that has stuck out to many.

Former U.S. Open champion and current Tour player Lucas Glover recently suggested that AimPoint should be banned, as he sees that as a quick and easy solution to speed up play.

AimPoint is a green reading technique, and in the most basic description, players use their feet to gauge the slope of a putt, grade it, and then hold one to four fingers in front of their eyes in relation to the cup and go from there. The longer the putt, the more walking and feeling with the feet a player does, which can result in not only players leaving footprints near the hole, but slowing the pace of play down on the greens to a glacial pace.

A number of the world's best players on both the men's and women's side use AimPoint, and former LPGA Tour winner A Lim Kim seems to be a player who may not be able to putt without it.

Kim, a Top 40 player in the world and previous U.S. Women's Open winner, went viral during the third round of this week's Honda LPGA Thailand using the AimPoint technique that couldn't have been more than a foot long.

While Kim may have only spent a couple of seconds using the technique to ‘read’ the one-footer, it's beyond ridiculous that she did so on a tap-in.

Former World No. 1 Lee Westwood shared his thoughts in the comment section of an Instagram post showing the outrageous moment, and he made it clear he's not a fan.

"This is the sort of piss take you do when someone doesn't give you one of these in match play," Westwood said.

Golf fans did not hold back with their criticisms of Kim either.

At the end of the day, banning AimPoint would likely speed things up, but not necessarily in a noticeable way. The difference between a five-hour round and a four-hour, 56-minute round isn't exactly some sport-altering difference.

Players need to play faster in every way.