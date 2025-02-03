Louisiana Governor Destroys German Reporter Who Doesn't Understand The Second Amendment

NEW ORLEANS – The European mind (and some American minds, too) simply do not understand the Constitution of the United States of America and that was obvious during this Super Bowl week's second press conference in New Orleans.

And it forced Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to explain the Second Amendment to a reporter who stated he is from Germany when the reporter asked the Governor about his executive order designating Bourbon Street as "an enhanced security zone.

Jeff Landry Slays German Reporter

German reporter: The security measures in the security zone, you're not allowed to have ice chests and such, but you are allowed to have concealed firearms, is that right?

It is true the enhanced security zone doesn't allow such chests because, guess what, you can house bombs in such chests. But that's neither here nor there.

Landry didn't get into those details but simply put on a quick and robust defense of concealed carry laws and those who abide by them.

"Yeah, in fact, all the statistics I've been shown, where concealed carry is in place, are safer," Landry said. "We went to great lengths through the executive order that we put together to balance the freedoms and constitutional rights that are enshrined in this state while making sure that we have enough security to protect our citizens.

"And so we believe that the enhanced security zone is put in place in a very responsible manner that balances those two. And no one has been able to prove to me that in areas where concealed carry is in place, that the threat is greater."

Landry's executive order followed the Jan. 1 terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in which 14 people were killed and it is in effect for Super Bowl LIX week.

Louisiana Law Allows Concealed Carry

Just a little constitutional lesson here: The right to own arms is a protected Federal right.

Louisiana does not have a constitutional provision that specifically addresses concealed carry, but it does have laws that allow concealed carry without a permit.

On March 5, 2024, Landry signed a bill that allows anyone 18 or older to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit. The law applies to residents who can legally possess a firearm and are not prohibited from carrying a weapon.

And while the law has several restrictions, carrying on Bourbon Street is not one of them.

German reporter guy may now understand American gun laws better.