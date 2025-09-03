Lou Holtz Drops Bombshell on Dakich: ‘Alabama Dynasty Is Over!’

College football legend Lou Holtz isn’t sugarcoating Alabama’s Week 1 collapse under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Appearing on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich on Wednesday, Holtz unloaded on the Crimson Tide after their 31-17 loss to Florida State, saying the Tide looked anything but the physical, dominant program fans have come to expect.

"I was very disappointed that they didn’t play harder. They didn’t play physical," Holtz admitted.

"And guess what? Florida State did a tremendous job running the football. They just dominated Alabama. Did I think it would ever happen? No."

DeBoer, the heir apparent to Saban, enters his second season after posting a 9–4 mark in his debut year

For the coach and the Crimson Tide, Holtz’s words cut deep, but the evidence is right there.

Alabama, once the gold standard under Saban, looked lifeless in the trenches against the Seminoles.

FSU ran the ball down their throats, controlled the game, and flat-out outmuscled the Tide — something that was unthinkable during the Saban era.

"But all good things come to an end, you know. All dynasties come to an end. And I think Alabama’s dynasty is over now."

For years, the Tide were the measuring stick in college football. Saban’s dynasty produced seven national titles — a standard that will long go unmatched for Alabama.

But Holtz sees the post-Saban era for what it is: a program trying to live up to a former identity it can’t catch.

Alabama fans won’t want to hear it, but Holtz is saying what a lot of people are thinking. And if Week 1 was any indication, the Tide may be crashing faster than anyone expected.

