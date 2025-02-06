The Lost Home Of King Harold II Has Been Found And It’s All Thanks To His 1000-Year-Old Toilet

Apparently, your toilet can say a lot about you, because archaeologists have just uncovered the home of King Harold II, and it was largely thanks to his kingly crapper.

King Harold II — the last Anglo-Saxon king of England — is one of the subjects on the Bayeux Tapestry, and his home in the village of Bosham appears on it twice.

However, no one has been able to figure out where the king's actual home is depicted on the tapestry.

Well, now the home of the king famously killed in the Battle of Hastings, has been found and it's all thanks to his ancient latrine.

Researchers from Newcastle University announced the findings and said that the discovery of a latrine was the clue that they were in the right spot.

"In the past decade or so archaeologists have begun to recognize a trend in England, beginning during the 10th century AD, for high-status houses to integrate toilets," the university said in a statement, per Fox News Digital.

"The discovery of the latrine therefore indicated to the team that the timber building was of elite status, and almost certainly represents part of Harold’s residence illustrated on the Bayeux Tapestry."

Wow, how about that? I hope this happens to me someday. Some archaeologists, 1,000 years from now, uncover my house and know it because of the bathroom:

"Why, this looks like the home of Matthew the Very Handsome. He was very handsome, but also very smart and funny; people forget that these days…"

"How do you know this is his home?"

"See that toilet over there? That was his."

"But how can you be so sure?"

"Well, there are signs. Note the dog-eared copies of Guitar World magazine and half-completed crossword puzzles sitting in the wicker basket next to the toilet. Also, the "break glass in case of emergency" can of Febreze on top of the tank is a giveaway."

"Wow… we must alert the museum and tell them to clear some space… Maybe they can put that overrated painting of the ugly lady back in storage."

"The Mona Lisa?"

"That's the one…"

Congrats to the folks at Newcastle University on the fine, and who knows whose commode they'll find next?!