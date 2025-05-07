Los Angeles Rams Likely To Get Lei'd, Heading To Maui For Minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams plan to spend their upcoming June minicamp looking for Manti Teo’s girlfriend in Hawaii.

And if they can’t find her, they’ll practice a little football.

Sean McVay’s squad is taking their work to Maui. Their June minicamp, or "Mauicamp," as they’re calling it, will be held in Hawaii as part of a partnership with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA).

So yes, the multimillionaires are getting a free trip to the island so they can stretch in their team-issued gear in front of some fans and possibly model a Guardian cap or two.

Am I jealous? You bet your ass I am.

I’ve petitioned OutKick’s head honcho to follow the Rams’ lead and take this content machine to The Aloha State, but sadly, it doesn't appear as if we'll be getting lei'd anytime soon.

At least not in Maui.

The Rams, on the other hand, can go ahead and pack their grass skirts because this is a done deal.

Per a team release on Wednesday afternoon, LA's minicamp will: "…take place from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19 when the Rams bring their Minicamp to Maui. On Tuesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 18, the Rams will host on-field team activities that will feature players in workout gear at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku."

LA Rams Set To Practice In Hawaii

Los Angeles' partnership with HTA is being used to help promote tourism to Maui and Hawaii as a whole.

"The partnership will bring the team to Maui and feature season-long activities that encourage the Rams' dedicated fans to visit our islands," Todd Apo, Hawaii Tourism Authority Board Chair shared. "For our local communities, the team's Mauicamp will offer a unique opportunity to inspire our youth and provide residents with access to a memorable NFL experience that is rarely available in our state."

Finally, the island gets a little recognition.

I mean, you never hear of anyone honeymooning or vacationing there, right? Nor would a popular resort-based HBO show ever film in such an overlooked location.

Bet that'll change once the cameras get a glimpse of Tyler Higbee running out-routes against air inside of War Memorial Stadium come mid-June.

How could it not?

While Rams fans will most certainly be dialed into the team's social media next month to get a first look at new pass-catchers, Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson, the rest of us can look forward to the likely Maui photo dumps from McVay's wife, Veronika Khomyn, and whatever arm candy backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo brings to the luau.

Mahalo, in advance.

