The Los Angeles Rams Home Stadium Was Invaded By 49ers Fans

When you think of raucous home environments in the NFL, who are the first fanbases that come to mind?

Maybe you conjure up the Steelers fans waving their Terrible Towels while Styx's "Renegade" blares in the background.

Or perhaps you envision the Seahawks and their 12th Man breaking stadium sound records in the Pacific Northwest.

What you probably don't think of is SoFi Stadium, located in the diehard NFL hotbed that is Inglewood, California.

Last night, the Los Angeles Rams and what few fans of theirs that decided to show up really perpetuated the stereotype that Southern California has zero real fans.

That is so embarrassing, man.

Look, I'm a fan of South Florida sports franchises, so I know a thing or two about awful, fair-weather fans. But I don't think I've ever seen something this bad.

The Marlins don't even have this bad of a fan disadvantage when all the New York transplants come to the park to see their Yankees play.

This is what happens when you take a Super Bowl-winning franchise like the Rams out of an authentic sports market like St. Louis and stick it smack-dab in the middle of the most soulless city in America.

For Christ's sake, the Rams just won a Super Bowl IN LOS ANGELES just three and a half years ago, and none of their fans could be bothered to show up to a Thursday Night game in primetime.

I don't know what's more humiliating: losing the game in overtime to a M.A.S.H. unit of a San Francisco team after fumbling the ball on the goal line or having 49ers fans boo your own public address announcer and having to blast fake noise to combat it.

The Rams were taking L's both on the field and in the stands last night, so be sure to say a little prayer for any of their fans in your life tonight (if they even exist).