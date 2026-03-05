Jeff Passan Declares Los Angeles Dodgers Biggest World Series Favorites In 25 Years In Quest For Three-peat

Somehow, we're just three weeks away from the start of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, and there's one team dominating conversation around the sport.

After years of futility in the playoffs and World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back championships, along with the 2020 title during the lockdown-shortened season. Then, in the 2025-2026 offseason, they went out and signed the best available free agent hitter, Kyle Tucker, to fill a gap in the outfield.

Despite outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games, their biggest weakness during last year's postseason run was the bullpen. So they went and grabbed closer Edwin Diaz away from the New York Mets to supplant relievers like Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia.

All of this has led to an increased likelihood of a lockout, as owners push for a salary cap. And it's made LA baseball's biggest villain, in a way no team has been since the late 1990's New York Yankees. But all those off-field issues ignore the most important question as the regular season gets underway: how likely is it that they're able to make it three in a row? Well, according to top baseball writer Jeff Passan, as likely as it gets.

Are Dodgers Really Runaway World Series Favorites?

Passan was asked "what stands out" to him about the Dodgers heading into 2026, and was effusive in his praise.

"They have won two straight World Series. They are bringing back their catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, left fielder, center fielder. They signed their right fielder for $60 million a year in Kyle Tucker, and brought in arguably the best closer in baseball in Edwin Diaz," Passan said. "So the Dodgers are kinda doing something right here, and look, I've been covering baseball for almost 25 years now. I don't know that there has been a team that I've covered that has been as distinct of a favorite to win the World Series as the Dodgers are this year."

Passan explained that their depth is one of the most impressive parts of the team's roster construction. "Even though Blake Snell is probably not going to start the season in the rotation, you can look at a guy like River Ryan coming back from elbow surgery, able to step right in…Justin Wrobelski. They are talented, they are lethal, and they are deep. And it's a crazy combination when you see what the Dodgers have."

Doesn't get much more clear than that. But is Passan right?

First, it's important to note that some of the reasons for the Dodgers' dominance are those exact unheralded players Passan highlights. Yes, their top end talent is extremely expensive, and obviously extraordinarily talented. But a few top level stars isn't enough to win a World Series. Look at the 2023 San Diego Padres, for example. That team had Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Gary Sanchez, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim. The rotation was led by Blake Snell, who won the Cy Young that season, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Michael Wacha, and Seth Lugo. Josh Hader was the closer, and turned in a 1.28 ERA while striking out 85 hitters in 56.1 innings.

And that team went 82-80 and missed the postseason. That's where depth matters. The Padres' bench that season was atrocious, and while their rotation was outstanding when healthy, Musgrove, Lugo, and Wacha all made under 25 starts. Ryan Weathers made 10 himself, with a 6.15 ERA. The Padres went 5-10 in games Weathers pitched in. With a replacement capable of helping them to an 8-7 record in those games? They make the playoffs.

Where the Dodgers beat the opposition isn't just the stars, it's that they're able to replace injuries and underperformance with quality depth.

Second, while LA is clearly baseball's best team in March, that means less than nothing in October. Mookie Betts is a former MVP and has been viewed as one of the best players in baseball his entire career. But his 2025 performance on offense was barely above league average. Freddie Freeman is now 36 and turns 37 late in the year. As good as he's been, time comes for everyone. Max Muncy is 35, turning 36, and hasn't reached 400 at-bats since 2023. Snell is expected to start the year on the injured list, as is starting second baseman Tommy Edman. Tyler Glasnow has never thrown more than 134 innings. Teoscar Hernandez went from star level production in 2024 to a .284 on base percentage and 0.6 WAR season. Tanner Scott was supposed to fix the bullpen last season, then blew the most saves in baseball and didn't pitch in the playoffs.

It's also worth remembering the 2022 team. LA that season won 111 games with Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Freeman, Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and a 31-year-old Max Muncy. They had four starters with an ERA under 2.58. They turned a little-known reliever, Evan Phillips, into a force of nature with a 1.14 ERA. And then they won one postseason game and were eliminated in the NLDS.

Does this mean the Dodgers are cooked? Of course not. Every year is different, every team is different, and baseball's postseason is the most prone to randomness and chance. LA could stay healthy, see their aging stars defy time, get prime Mookie Betts back, win 110 games again, and coast to another title. But this is a team that won 93 games last year. If Freeman declines further. If Muncy continues to miss time with injuries. If Snell's shoulder never really gets back to normal. If Shohei Ohtani gets hurt again as a full-time pitcher. Or Diaz underperforms. If Teoscar Hernandez has another repeat of 2025, or Andy Pages declines after an outstanding season. The Dodgers in that scenario would still be good. They wouldn't be the most distinct favorite in 25 years.

And of course, there's the biggest issue: the small sample sizes in the playoffs mean anything can happen. Usually, it does.