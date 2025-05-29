Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Superteam Plans Already Falling Apart

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2025 season as baseball's villains.

They won the World Series in dominant fashion, then instead of resting on their laurels, went on a spending spree in the offseason. Blake Snell, two-time Cy Young winner. Teoscar Hernandez, coming off the best offensive season of his career. Kirby Yates, after putting up arguably the best season by a relief pitcher in 2024. Blake Treinen resigned after his heroic postseason exploits. Roki Sasaki joined the team from Japan, hoping to follow in Yoshinobu Yamamoto's footsteps.

Oh, and Tanner Scott for good measure, whose electric fastball made him one of the most dominant relievers in Major League Baseball.

Fast-forward to the end of May, and the Dodgers' best-laid plans have already almost completely fallen apart. And this is why concerns of a "superteam" and the push for a salary cap were always absurd.

Dodgers Struggles Continue, On And Off Field

Blake Snell has pitched all of nine innings this year, is on the 60-day injured list, and has yet to start a throwing program thanks to a shoulder injury. Kirby Yates, after a season where he put up a 1.17 ERA in Texas, has a 4.34 with LA. He's also hurt, on the injured list after pulling his hamstring.

Roki Sasaki lost more velocity, struggled to miss bats, put up an underwhelming 4.72 ERA with even worse underlying statistics, then went on the injured list himself with a shoulder injury.

Blake Treinen has also pitched just eight innings. He's on the injured list with a forearm injury, and is weeks away from returning. At best.

Then there's Tanner Scott.

Scott had a 1.75 ERA with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins in 2024. He's had 35 saves and just six blown saves in 2023 and 2024 combined. He also struck out 188 hitters in just 150 innings in those two seasons.

This year? He's already blown five saves in 15 chances, including yet another one on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, and his strikeout rate has plummeted to the lowest figure of his career.

The injuries and underperformance don't end there. Evan Phillips after a dominant 2022-2024 has pitched in just 5.2 innings and was transferred to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Alex Vesia has allowed home runs on an astonishing 22.6% of fly balls he's allowed so far, compared to the league average, which is around 10%. Clayton Kershaw just returned from surgery, though he has looked far from his old superstar self. Tyler Glasnow has barely pitched, and best case scenarios don't see him returning until the end of June. Brusdar Graterol has yet to pitch this year. Neither has Michael Kopech. Or Edgardo Henriquez.

This is why it's impossible to build a "superteam." Pitching is too variable, too hard to predict. Relievers are inconsistent and frequently get hurt, thanks to throwing 95-99mph fastballs and hard, aggressive breaking pitches. Any pitch can be the straw that breaks the camel's back with injuries. And the Dodgers have had more than fair share. To the point where they swung a trade for former Reds closer Alexis Diaz on Thursday to shore up their ailing pen. Diaz has a 12 ERA thus far, after allowing four home runs in six innings.

It's not all bad; the Dodgers are still in first place thanks to the exploits of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez. And by the All-Star break, there's a chance they'll get Yates, Treinen, Snell, Kopech, Henriquez, Glasnow and Sasaki back.

But this is hardly the team that the front office or Dodgers fans envisioned headed into the season. Luis Garcia, Lou Trivino, Matt Sauer, Chris Stratton, Landon Knack, Jack Dreyer. Not exactly the names that scream "superteam." It's hard to win in MLB. It's even harder to avoid injury, no matter how much money and talent you have. The Dodgers are doing their best to remind the rest of the league of that.