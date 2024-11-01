The Los Angeles Dodgers Had To Wait 36 Years For A World Series Parade. Today's Made Up For Lost Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't been able to have a World Series championship parade since 1988, but they made up for it with an electric one today.

After defeating the New York Yankees in five games in the World Series (a glorious outcome if you ask me), manager Dave Roberts addressed the Dodger faithful who traveled from far and wide to Yankee Stadium. The memory of not having a parade after winning the 2020 title due to COVID was etched in his mind, and he let his fans know that their three-plus decade wait would soon be over.

Based on how the parade (and ensuing celebration at Dodger Stadium) unfolded, you knew that this was a celebration that Dodgers fans had longed for.

Thousands upon thousands of fans flocked to the site of the parade, covering the streets in a surreal shade of Dodger blue.

As tradition would have it, there were several great signs spotted in the crowd.

Local authorities had to block off certain sections of the street to make sure that the Dodgers could get through the city. But do you think that stopped some fans from climbing up them? Heck naw.

Perhaps the most baller part of the entire parade was seeing Walker Buehler partying like it was 1999. Not only was he wearing Orel Hershiser’s jersey from Game 7 of the 1988 World Series, he drank from a beer bong - which obviously hyped up the crowd.

Paying homage to a franchise legend after making yourself a franchise legend while drinking out of a bong in front of thousands in the most legendary way possible? That’s the stuff of legend right there.

Shohei Ohtani also brought his dog along for the parade (that's a beautiful dog, isn't it?).

Of course, what would a parade in Los Angeles be without a little extra traffic? Despite the city’s best efforts, the Dodgers buses still got stuck in a bit of traffic on their way to the stadium.

Once the buses finally got there, Ice Cube put on yet another electric performance for the fans.

Los Angeles ended its championship celebration by displaying the Commissioner's trophy in front of thousands of fans at the ballpark. Before it ended, Roberts already had another one on his mind for next year.