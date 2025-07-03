Los Angeles Dodgers Hit With Federal Civil Rights Complaint Over Allegedly Discriminatory DEI Policies

Did the Dodgers discriminate under the guise of DEI?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have repeatedly demonstrated that, as a corporation, they are preoccupied with appeasing the far left. And it might be coming back to bite them.

The Dodgers have been accused in a federal civil rights complaint by America First Legal of "apparently engaging in unlawful discrimination under the guise of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion."

On Monday, America First filed its complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, focusing on the "diversity efforts" within the Dodger organization. Guggenheim Partners, which owns the franchise, was also named in the complaint. The team declined comment when asked by The Athletic.

The Dodgers made the news off the field recently when they misled local media and the public by inaccurately claiming they'd denied ICE access to Dodger Stadium parking lots.

READ: ESPN, Dodgers Falsely Accuse ICE Of Trying To Enter Dodger Stadium Parking Lot

After that embarrassment, which the team refused to correct, they donated $1 million to "immigrant" groups, mostly to appease far-left local sportswriters. Now this.

Dodgers Could Be Punished For Discrimination

The complaint by AFL specifically highlights the Dodgers' website, which says that the team's mission is "to create a culture where diverse voices and experiences are valued."

It also describes that the organization prioritizes recruiting women and "people of color," as well as partnerships with local groups that work on "racial and social justice." The Dodgers also have several identity groups, including the "Black Action Network" and "Women's Opportunity Network."

The complaint mentions those as well as the DEI mission statement.

"The DEI mission statement indicates that the Dodgers are incorporating DEI into its workplace in quantifiable ways with identifiable goals to achieve ‘success,’ which appears to entail engaging in unlawful discriminatory hiring, training, and recruitment," the complaint reads.

DEI has become a vehicle for progressive organizations to engage in purposeful discrimination under the guise of "equity." Instead of hiring qualified candidates based on merit, corporations will specifically limit interviews or hires to fulfill arbitrary goals for different racial or ethnic groups.

This identity-based hiring is fundamentally opposed to the values of American society, yet out of cowardice and fear, left-wing executives have proudly championed DEI efforts. The Dodgers have demonstrated that their non-baseball operations organization is extremely poorly run, from honoring an anti-Christian hate group, to bowing to pressure from activist simpletons who work at the LA Times.

Maybe it'll finally come back to bite them.