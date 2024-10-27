Chargers Lineman Comes To Defense Of QB Justin Herbert By BLASTING Saints Defender

NFL head coaches usually hate it when their players deliver late hits, but Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is probably going to give offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman a pass for a VICIOUS shot on a New Orleans Saints defender.

During the first half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pass with Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd holding onto his leg.

But even after Herbert released the ball, Shepard refused to release Herbert's leg. The defender continued to try and pull Herbert down, and it could have easily led to an injury to the star quarterback.

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman saw the dirty tackle, and he wasn't about to let it go unpunished. Bozeman came flying in and laid a bomb a late hit on Shepard.

Referees assessed personal foul penalties on both Shepard and Bozeman, so the retaliatory blow didn't cost the Chargers.

There's a lot to like about this entire scene. First, you love to see a player go bat for his quarterback like Bozeman did here. Dirty hits on Justin Herbert cannot be tolerated and this shows some toughness and togetherness on the part of the Chargers offense.

Second, it's funny to see Herbert then grab Bozeman and try to hold him back, seemingly saying, "I appreciate you, but I'm all good, let's not take an extra penalty here."

Chargers fans and NFL fans were universally on the side of Bozeman for this one.

Bozeman is likely to get a fine from the NFL for that hit, but don't be surprised if Justin Herbert happily picks up the tab on that one for his teammate.

Quarterbacks love to know that the guys in the trenches have their backs and Bradley Bozeman certainly has the back of Justin Herbert.