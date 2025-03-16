Long Island High School Bids To Stop Competing Against Rival District Over Alleged Racial Attacks

Parent advocates at Elmont Memorial High School in Long Island, New York, want to stop their school from competing against schools from the rival Bellmore-Merrick district after their players reportedly faced severe harassment, including several alleged racially charged taunts.

As relayed by the New York Post, the dispute pits Elmont High School, whose players have allegedly been targeted, against schools in the neighboring Bellmore-Merrick district.

Recently, Elmont High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association and Dad’s Club met and proposed canceling all sporting events with Bellmore-Merrick schools, pointing to a recent incident that follows a pattern, according to Elmont parents.

Since 2019, Elmont students have faced incidents, including one on Feb. 7, during a varsity girls' basketball game.

An Elmont player and a Kennedy High School player got into an on-court scuffle. Video evidence showed the Kennedy player, who is white, hitting the Elmont player, though the Elmont player swung first and was initially ejected, leading to claims of unfair treatment.

Elmont parents argue that Bellmore-Merrick schools’ alleged history of attacks demands strong action. The bulk of the allegations have focused on the race of the Elmont players, laying out a history of anti-black slurs.

In 2019, Elmont High School cheerleaders were taunted with slurs and afro-wigs by Bellmore-Merrick individuals. Elmont's students also reported being spat on and subjected to slurs.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela