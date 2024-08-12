Locker Room Picture Of Bryce Harper Perfectly Embodies The Philadelphia Phillies' Current State Of Mind

Just over a month ago, the Philadelphia Phillies were the team to beat in the MLB. But now, they look like a bunch of regular Joe Schmo’s from Market Street.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Phillies sat at 62-34. They had everything going their way: hitting, pitching, defense, you name it. It was hard to find an element of the game that Philadelphia did not excel in.

But life comes at you hard in the MLB, and over the next fourteen games, barely anything has gone right for Bryce Harper & Co.

Since the break, they have won a grand total of one series (out of seven) and have lost 15 of their last 22 games. The low points of that streak include getting swept at home by the New York Yankees, and losing three out of four to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To be fair, pretty much all of those games were against teams that are either in playoff contention or have a serious chance of playing in October. But still, that’s a brutal stretch, especially given that the Phillies have a roster that sent seven players to the All-Star Game (a franchise record). You’ve gotta think they can right the ship soon enough, but for right now, it's pretty ugly.

What would be the right word to describe this stretch? Demoralizing? Painful? Horrendous? Instead of using a word, let's use a picture - since those are worth 1,000 words.

After the Phillies lost 12-5 to the Diamondbacks yesterday, this picture of Harper circulated across X.

I think this is the perfect description of the Phillies’ current state of mind.

Again, I don’t think that the Phillies will trend downward for a whole lot longer. And thankfully, they play in the NL East, which isn’t a particularly strong division.

But if they want to stop feeling like Harper looks, they better start winning some games in short order.