Local Kansas City Radio Host Obliterates Patrick Mahomes For Offseason 'Dad Bod'

The Chiefs' All-Pro signal-caller doesn't exactly look to be in football shape.

When you think of professional athletes, I would imagine one of the first things that comes to your mind – after the fat bank account, of course – is the level of fitness they all have to maintain.

To be at the top of your game, your body has to be a machine that is finely tuned and ready to handle the rigors of your respective sport (unless you play baseball).

Apparently, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't get the memo this offseason, and local radio host Kevin Kietzman took him to task.

Look, on the one hand, Kietzman isn't necessarily wrong.

When you see the photos that have come out from Mahomes' day at the beach, there's certainly some "early onset dad bod" taking place with the signal caller's physique.

It's a far cry from the washboard abs displayed by guys like Joey Bosa and Tyreek Hill, but what if I told you he doesn't need to be sub-10% body fat to be a great quarterback?

Shocking, I know!

Mahomes has had pics surface of him in past offseasons sporting a similarly less-than-stellar physique, and that hasn't slowed him down before.

For crying out loud, the man was just in the Super Bowl five months ago. It's not like his game has completely fallen off a cliff either.

Putting Mahomes aside, there is historical precedence for elite quarterbacks having dumpy bodies and still playing at an insanely high level.

There are a dizzying number of Lombardi Trophies shared between the four players in these pictures.

None of these guys have boulders for shoulders or abs you could bounce a quarter off of, but you know what they do have?

Rings.

We can even look outside football for examples of all-time greats rocking the "dad bod."

That is none other than the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, Alex Ovechkin, hanging out on the beach with nary a biceps, triceps, or abdominal muscle in sight.

So the next time some chick shames you for carrying a few extra pounds in your midsection, just tell her you are cultivating a championship-level physique.

She will definitely know what you're talking about.