Liverpool Rallies To Win First Premier League Match Since Diogo Jota's Tragic Death

This was an emotional one for Liverpool in many ways.

Winning the opening match of a Premier League season is an ideal start for any soccer team. Doing it after an emotional tribute to a late teammate is even better.

Liverpool rallied after squandering a 2-0 lead to win 4-2 over Bournemouth thanks to two late goals. It was the opening game of the season for Liverpool, and it carried extra significance since it was their its domestic match after forward Diogo Jota died.

Jota was tragically killed in a car accident in Spain along with his brother just days after he got married in early July. In the days following the incident, Liverpool retired his No. 20 in honor of him.

When the fans gathered at Anfield today, there were plenty of banners flying to support Jota, and the team held a moment of silence before kickoff.

In response, Liverpool defended its league title from last season and showed class despite almost letting the game slip away.

Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gapko gave the home team a 2-0 lead before halftime, but a pair of goals from Antoine Semenyo had the game tied until the 87th minute. Thankfully for Liverpool fans, Federico Chiesa found the back of the net in the 88th minute, and Mohammed Salah put the game away in stoppage time.

Honoring a beloved teammate while getting a comeback win?

It’s an absolute dream start for the defending Premier League champs.

Their next match is on August 25 against Newcastle.